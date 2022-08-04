Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
KPI CRUNCH
Ranked #19 for today
KPI CRUNCH
Instant insights into any competitive landscape
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
KPI Crunch is a free tool giving you instant insights into any competitive landscape.
The MVP offers 2 options:
1° create a list based on 2 reference domains (that's the default option)
2° paste an existing list of up to 25 (+1) domains
Launched in
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Business Intelligence
by
KPI CRUNCH
About this launch
KPI CRUNCH
Instant Insights Into Any Competitive Landscape
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
KPI CRUNCH by
KPI CRUNCH
was hunted by
Frédérick Tubiermont
in
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Business Intelligence
. Made by
Frédérick Tubiermont
and
Uladzimir Sukharukau
. Featured on August 4th, 2022.
KPI CRUNCH
is not rated yet. This is KPI CRUNCH's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
2
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#111
Report