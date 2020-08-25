Deals
KosmoTime
KosmoTime
The to do list with super powers
Productivity
Calendar and Sche...
KosmoTime uses
productivity science
to help you achieve more tasks in less time.
1. Calendar Management
— drag-and-drop asks into your calendar
2. Sprints
— batch similar tasks into super productive bursts
3. Distraction Blocking
— laser focus mode
1 Review
5.0/5
