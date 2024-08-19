  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Ko-fi React Library
    Ko-fi React Library

    Ko-fi React Library

    Get tips and donations in your React projects

    Free
    Ko-Fi React Library is an open-source collection of customisable React.js components that let you collect donations and tips on your website. Widgets include a tip button, dialog/modal, a floating widget, and donation panel.
    Launched in
    Open Source
    Crowdfunding
    Developer Tools
     +1 by
    Ko-fi React Library
    Ellipsis
    Ellipsis
    Ad
    AI Code Reviews & Bug Fixes
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Tailwind CSS
    About this launch
    Ko-fi React Library
    Ko-fi React Library☕ Get tips and donations in your React projects
    0
    reviews
    6
    followers
    Ko-fi React Library by
    Ko-fi React Library
    was hunted by
    Graeme
    in Open Source, Crowdfunding, Developer Tools. Made by
    Graeme
    . Featured on August 20th, 2024.
    Ko-fi React Library
    is not rated yet. This is Ko-fi React Library's first launch.
    Upvotes
    6
    Vote chart
    Comments
    4
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -