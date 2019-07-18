Discussion
Riya S
Quality product and easy to use
It feels great to finally be on Product Hunt after several years of hard work! We created Knowt to solve a common problem that we have as students -- studying effectively -- and we wanted to make this less of a problem for both ourselves and other students. We started Knowt in 2016 when we were in high school, and have continued working on it throughout college, to deliver on a vision for a future of better learning. Our app is the first step by our company to ensure that this vision becomes a reality. Knowt is available on iOS, Android, and Web - and it uses machine learning to automatically converts your notes, or any review material online, into review quizzes. Simply open our app; either type your notes or copy and paste them into our editor; and hit quiz! It's that simple. Any notes you write or find online can be entered into Knowt and reviewed - no extra work required. Learn more about Knowt and its amazing features by checking out https://www.getknowt.com/ and if you really love Knowt, please support our Kickstarter campaign here: Since 2016, we have continued to grow and build the app with others who share our vision, and Knowt has completely changed! A month ago, we launched our official open Knowt Beta - a complete redesign of the app that we initially launched back in high school. Our new beta focusses on two main things: *An elegant and incredibly friendly user interface *An advanced question generating algorithm that has improved tremendously and incorporates more advanced machine learning techniques that make Knowt's questions smarter and more detailed. We are absolutely thrilled to hear what you have to say, and we hope you join us on this journey with Knowt! Happy learning, The Knowt Team
