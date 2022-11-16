Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Collabwriting
See Collabwriting’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Knowledge Sharing Secrets eBook
Ranked #8 for today
Knowledge Sharing Secrets eBook
Build a winning team that delivers
Visit
Upvote 50
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Various types of research confirmed that businesses lose up to $31.5 billion annually because they don’t share knowledge and resources with employees. In a small team, these effects are even more amplified as everyone is a key player.
Launched in
Startup Books
,
Business Books
,
Human Resources
by
Collabwriting
Snowflake Startup Challenge
Ad
Pitch to Sequoia and NYSE - up to $1M in three startups
About this launch
Collabwriting
Turn online research into an actionable knowledge base
9
reviews
613
followers
Follow for updates
Knowledge Sharing Secrets eBook by
Collabwriting
was hunted by
Sandra Idjoski
in
Startup Books
,
Business Books
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Sandra Idjoski
,
Ivan Ralic
and
Gordana Laskovic
. Featured on November 29th, 2022.
Collabwriting
is rated
5/5 ★
by 9 users. It first launched on July 31st, 2022.
Upvotes
50
Comments
24
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#23
Report