Knowable Memberships

Alexis Ohanian
Hunter
Co-founder, Initialized Capital, Reddit
A year ago, Knowable launched with a mission to bring online learning to audio. I was excited to lead one of their first audiocourses, “Launch a Startup,” and it’s been great to watch the team produce and publish 100+ hours of exclusive audio since then. All-access memberships bring Knowable one step closer to making independent learning and self-improvement an easy, approachable daily habit for listeners all over the world.
Warren Shaeffer
Maker
Co-founder, Knowable
Thanks for hunting us @alexisohanian. We've 10x-ed our library since we launched on Product Hunt one year ago, and @abenzer and I are super excited for this new all-you-can-learn offering. We started this company because we could never find the time for long, boring video courses -- with Knowable, you can turn off your screen, put on your headphones, go for a walk, and learn in a structured way from some of the best thinkers and teachers in the world. The library is going really quickly, and the app goes way beyond just content. We're offering Early-Adopter-Club pricing through the end of the year (50% off 2021 prices), but as an extra bonus we'd like to give all hunters an additional 25% off. Just use this code at checkout on the web: PHknows Thanks for checking out Knowable!
