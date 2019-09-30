Discussion
Alexis Ohanian
Knowable is building the first platform for audio-first learning. Great courses with top instructors, delivered screen-free, so you can learn when and how you want. So excited by this idea and team -- folks from NPR, Washington Post, and Masterclass -- that I’m part of the first course on building a startup.
Hi Product Hunt! I’m Warren, one of the co-founders of Knowable. @alexisohanian, thanks for hunting us! We built Knowable to make online learning more convenient and fun for today’s generation of podcast listeners. Our team loves podcasts and audiobooks, but neither format is made specifically for education, and neither takes advantage of the smart devices they’re delivered through (both are static, one-way experiences). Meanwhile, most online courses are delivered through video, which limits when and how you can learn. We’re combining the listenability of podcasts, the authority of audiobooks, and the structure of online courses to create a new way to learn through audio. Plus, Knowable courses include a downloadable textbook, curated learning resources, and summary notes delivered to your inbox after each lesson. Private student communities and member discounts for relevant products and services are coming soon as well. One of our first courses is Launch a Startup, and features founders from Everlane, GOAT, and Reddit (Alexis), along with candid input from several other founders, lawyers, marketers, and investors. You can check it out, along with our other pilot courses — Start a Podcast, and How to Sleep Better — in the Knowable apps (iOS, Android, web). Key features: 🎧Made for audio learning. 🧠 Taught by world-leading experts and practitioners. 🎙️Produced by professionals from NPR, Washington Post, and MasterClass. 📚Downloadable e-textbook and curated learning tools. 🤝 Free course access for a friend. 💯100% satisfaction guarantee. 😺No ads. 💸Exclusive discounts on course-specific products and services (coming soon!) 🎓Access to private student communities (coming soon!) You Hunters know a lot about what it’s really like to launch a startup, so @abenzer and I would be especially grateful for any feedback, questions, or suggestions you might be willing to share. Also, we’re excited to offer the Product Hunt community 20% off your first course. Just use this code at checkout: producthunt Thanks so much for checking out Knowable!
