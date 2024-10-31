Launches
KlipLab
AI celebrity voice generator & lip-syncing tool
KlipLab is an AI-powered platform that allows users to create voiceovers and lip-synced videos using the voices of celebrities, public figures, and fictional characters.
Social Media
Audio
Video
KlipLab
About this launch
Thiago Albrecht Salviano
Social Media
Audio
Video
Thiago Albrecht Salviano
Matei Obrocea
. Featured on November 1st, 2024.
Upvotes
14
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
