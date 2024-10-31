Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Kiwi Fitness
Kiwi Fitness
AI powered Strava for gym goers
Visit
Upvote 26
1 month FREE
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Kiwi Fitness offers personalized fitness training that surpasses traditional coaching, while also connecting you with a supportive gym community—all without the high cost of hiring a personal trainer.
Launched in
Android
iOS
Health & Fitness
by
Kiwi Fitness
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Kiwi Fitness
AI powered Strava for gym goers
0
reviews
28
followers
Follow for updates
Kiwi Fitness by
Kiwi Fitness
was hunted by
Michael Rumiantsau
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Health & Fitness
. Made by
Olia Birulia
and
Justin
. Featured on November 1st, 2024.
Kiwi Fitness
is not rated yet. It first launched on October 31st, 2024.
Upvotes
26
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report