Sean Herman
Hi there, I'm Sean, father of two and founder of Kinzoo. I'm thrilled to be sharing our new messenger app with all of you. I want to thank Kevin for hunting us and Product Hunt for hosting us! A few years ago, I found myself searching for trustworthy, age-appropriate tech products for my young daughter—and I discovered a lot of problems with the available kids' apps and platforms. Manipulative design, mature content, privacy problems and safety issues were everywhere—and I couldn't seem to find a product that I could enjoy together with my kids. But, I also knew that technology could be a positive force for my daughter, so I set out to find a better, safer way to incorporate it into her life. I founded Kinzoo to create the kinds of tech products I wanted to share with my own family and our whole team is passionate about this goal. We aspire to be more than a messenger by creating new opportunities for kids to connect, create, and learn. Here are just a few ways that shows up in our new private messenger: - Your data is none of our business: we do not sell your data for targeted advertising - Every contact is parent-approved—no strangers in Kinzoo - We were COPPA-certified before we wrote a single line of code—so our entire platform is designed around strict children's online privacy regulations - There is no social validation such as likes and followers, meaning kids focus on what matters most - Games and activities create new ways to make memories and share experiences - You can include the whole family on iOS and Android - All you need is a device and a WiFi connection—no phone number or data plan necessary Right now, you can use Kinzoo and all its features for free, but eventually, we plan to use a membership model. We're eager to hear feedback from the Product Hunt community and we're standing by to answer any of your questions. Thanks for your interest in Kinzoo! Sean
Been using it to stay in touch with my younger cousins and it works very well. They seem really enjoy sending me doodles and selfies.
