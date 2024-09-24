Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
KindlePPT
KindlePPT
Quickly generate presentations, scripts, and quizzes
Visit
Upvote 8
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Generate presentations, scripts quizzes, and essays in seconds not hours. An AI-powered tool for creating stunning PowerPoint presentations, quizzes, and Essays in just minutes.
Launched in
Productivity
Writing
Education
by
KindlePPT
Appwrite Startup Program
Ad
Receive Appwrite Cloud Scale for 12 months
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
KindlePPT
AI Presentation,Quiz ans Essay Generator
0
reviews
17
followers
Follow for updates
KindlePPT by
KindlePPT
was hunted by
jalaj
in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Education
. Made by
jalaj
. Featured on October 6th, 2024.
KindlePPT
is not rated yet. This is KindlePPT's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report