Home
→
Product
→
Kimbapp
Kimbapp
An app to learn Korean through interactive lessons and games
Kimbapp is the modern way to learn Korean! Through the app, users can book live classes with native Korean teachers, watch engaging video lessons, and play games to improve their skills while having fun.
Launched in
Android
Education
Languages
+1 by
Kimbapp
Stan
About this launch
Kimbapp
An app to learn Korean through interactive lessons and games
Kimbapp by
Kimbapp
was hunted by
Clément Pavageau
in
Android
,
Education
,
Languages
. Made by
Clément Pavageau
and
David Ronai
. Featured on July 29th, 2023.
Kimbapp
is not rated yet. This is Kimbapp's first launch.
