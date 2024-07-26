Launches
Kid Art Show is a COPPA-compliant marketplace for kids to sell their artwork. There’s a quick and easy signup for parents to grant access and kids take it from there.
Art
Kids
E-Commerce
Kid Art Show by
was hunted by
Julia Kurnia
in Art, Kids, E-Commerce. Made by
Julia Kurnia
. Featured on July 27th, 2024.
is rated 5/5 by 4 users. It first launched on May 18th, 2022.
