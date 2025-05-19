Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
KeyStrokes
KeyStrokes
Realistic typing for better demos
Visit
Upvote 79
KeyStrokes adds realistic typing animations to your video tutorials and demos. No more awkward typing or re-recording, just smooth, human-like form filling that makes your screencasts look clean and professional. Built for builders and creators.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
User Experience
•
Tech
50% OFF
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
KeyStrokes
Realistic typing for better demos
Follow
79
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
KeyStrokes by
KeyStrokes
was hunted by
Marcos Placona
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Tech
. Made by
Marcos Placona
. Featured on May 20th, 2025.
KeyStrokes
is not rated yet. This is KeyStrokes's first launch.