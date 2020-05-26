Keyframes.app

Discussion
1 Review
Mitch
Maker
Hello! My name is Mitch - & Keyframes is a side project I've been working on for a little bit. Tbh I made Keyframes mainly for myself - for a few reasons. I wanted the development tools I use often to all be in one place, and I wanted to learn some new development tools and frameworks, so I used this as an excuse 😀 But now I'm happy to share it with everyone! So what is it? Keyframes is progressive web app with various tools for creating CSS properties. 👾Animations: A video-editor like timeline to create CSS @Keyframe animations step-by-step to use in your projects. Adjust properties to create simple color animations, or more advanced 3d transform animations. ❐ Box-Shadows: Simply move some sliders to adjust your shadow, add multiple layers, then get the CSS. 🎨Colors: Choose & convert colors, create color palettes, get a URL directly to your palette to share. ⌨️Character codes: search for and easily copy character CSS and HTML values. 👋What makes it stand out: • It's free - completely free. No ads, no signups, nothing. • You can use it on any device or browser, and install it as a progressive web app if your browser supports it. • It's private. There's no backend - only local storage. Also the analytics only track page views, and don't use any cookies. • It's open source - the entire source is on my GitHub for anyone to use. • Consistent design across all tools. 😎Cool features: (This is what I'm talking about when I said I wanted to learn some new tools) • Dark and light themes. • Keyboard shortcuts. • Load preset animations. • Generate color palettes from a single color. • Save your animations or other creations to local storage to edit later. • Works offline if installed as PWA. • Create shadows by tilting your device (phones & tablets). • Feels native with touch gestures and swiping. • Choose the tool you would like to see first when Keyframes loads. • More coming soon - I already have a list of more tools I plan to make. I'd love to hear any questions, suggestions, or criticisms!
