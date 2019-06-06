KetoFoodist

Reviews
Discussion
Maker
Jermaine Holmes
I was shopping in a supermarket, just starting the keto diet, and wanted to quickly know which foods were keto-friendly. I thought finding low-carb foods wouldn't have been difficult but I was wrong. Almost anything I wanted to buy contained a lot of carbs! I searched Google to see if there was a site where I could at least get suggestions or some sort of comparison but I didn't find any at the time. So I created this website, for myself in the beginning. It helped lessen my search times, but I thought about making it better and then making it public with improved user-friendly features. I hope you find it useful. I plan to add more content, adding more foods, and profile individuals who've successfully integrated the ketogenic diet into their lives.
UpvoteShare