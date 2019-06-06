Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → KetoFoodist

KetoFoodist

The Keto Food search engine

get it
I created this "search engine" when I needed a way to quickly find keto-friendly foods at restaurants, stores, and from brands. I've added enhancements such as search filters, relevant results and suggested keywords, and autocomplete to make searching easier.
Reviews
Discussion
Jermaine Holmes
Jermaine Holmes
Maker
I was shopping in a supermarket, just starting the keto diet, and wanted to quickly know which foods were keto-friendly. I thought finding low-carb foods wouldn't have been difficult but I was wrong. Almost anything I wanted to buy contained a lot of carbs! I searched Google to see if there was a site where I could at least get suggestions or some sort of comparison but I didn't find any at the time. So I created this website, for myself in the beginning. It helped lessen my search times, but I thought about making it better and then making it public with improved user-friendly features. I hope you find it useful. I plan to add more content, adding more foods, and profile individuals who've successfully integrated the ketogenic diet into their lives.
UpvoteShare