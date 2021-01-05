discussion
Rashi Ranka
I have used this and this is truly helped me keep in touch!
@rashi_ranka2 So glad to hear it!
Hey PH fam, I’ve been working on Ketchup on and off for almost a year! In that time, I've been using it too. It’s been my secret weapon in 2020 for keeping in touch with so many friends and family. Some of my friends have actually pointed out how great it is that I reach out to them regularly! So the idea sounds simple right? But there are a lot of small product details to make it as seamless as possible: • When you tap the notification to catch up, you go directly to the text, phone call, email, etc. No extra interaction needed. • No contacts permissions popup. Ketchup doesn't access all your contacts, just the ones you select — and it keeps the onboarding fast. • The scheduler has heuristics to make it as 'natural' as possible. • WhatsApp integration for my international fam. Not much more I can say — you just have to try it for a month to see yourself actually getting closer to your friends — it's truly amazing.
Useful app to keep connected with friends and family the right way. Ketchup with them!!!