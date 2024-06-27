Launches
Kerno [Public Beta]
Ranked #18 for today
Kerno is a simple way for developers and on-call teams to cut through production noise, quickly identify business-critical application issues, and resolve them independently with minimal effort.
Launched in
SaaS
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
by
About this launch
was hunted by
Karim Traiaia
in
SaaS
,
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Karim Traiaia
,
Sean Madigan
,
Maximiliano De Lorenzo
,
Yanish Rambocus
,
Diogo Ribeiro
,
Michael Coughlan
,
Anibal Ambertin
and
Luis Bettencourt
. Featured on June 27th, 2024.
Upvotes
46
Comments
18
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#106
