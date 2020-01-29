Log In
Holistic health’s first discovery platform backed by science

Kensho is a modern guide to holistic health that makes it easy to find what you need, whether that’s a trusted answer or an expert provider.
Kenshō, 'the antithesis of Goop,' launches a research-based guide to natural medicineGoop is cashing in on pseudoscience and, in the process, giving natural health practices a bad name. Krista Berlincourt, the co-founder and chief executive officer of a new startup, Kenshō Health, hopes she can take back the narrative. "We're the antithesis of Goop," Berlincourt, a fintech veteran who previously focused on communications and marketing at Simple Finance, tells TechCrunch.
New health startup Kensho wants to bridge the information gap about holistic wellnessIf you'd asked me just five years ago if I would ever try reiki or acupuncture, you would have been met with an emphatic "no." I long associated those practices with crunchy-granola hippies in Berkeley, California-they worked for some people, but were definitely not for me.
Kenshō Healthcare publicly launches its "antithesis of Goop"Last year, when co-founders Danny Steiner and Krista Berlincourt first debuted Kenshō Health, their directory and information service for holistic medicine, Berlincourt called it "the antithesis of Goop". While Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand startup serves up a heady mix of unv...
First of all, thanks so much to @miekd for hunting Kensho Health! We appreciate you, Maykel. My co-founder, @krista_berlincourt, and I are thrilled to announce our launch today to the Product Hunt community. When Krista and I met two years ago, we discovered a shared frustration with the state of health in our country, where 87% of deaths are now due to chronic, lifestyle-related, and preventable illnesses. We both knew from first-hand experience that increasing access to holistic health would help. And so we set out to do just that. Today, I’m so incredibly proud and excited to say that Kensho is beginning to fulfill that vision of ours. We’ve built the first platform that makes holistic health easy by hand-picking a community of expert providers, forging a partnership with the world’s leading scientific publisher, and building a product that takes away the guesswork. Check us out @ kenshohealth.com and feel free to reach out to me via email if you have any questions/comments: danny@kenshohealth.com ~Danny Co-Founder + COO, Kenshō Health
To this day, holistic health is still a pretty opaque area of personal services. I'm super excited to see how Kensho will make holistic health more accessible to all of us.
Very intrigued by the prospect of a company using the power of tech to make us healthier in a holistic way. Excited to see what Kensho can do!
Excited to see how this much needed product can change the healthcare market for the better!
A brilliant and much needed resource! Kensho empowers people to design a holistic approach to their health—from vetted practitioners to researched education/knowledge to enable people to make their own decisions in a new and sometimes overwhelming space. So inspired by what the incredible co-founders @dasteine & @krista_berlincourt have built with Kensho!
