Danny Steiner
Maker
First of all, thanks so much to @miekd for hunting Kensho Health! We appreciate you, Maykel. My co-founder, @krista_berlincourt, and I are thrilled to announce our launch today to the Product Hunt community. When Krista and I met two years ago, we discovered a shared frustration with the state of health in our country, where 87% of deaths are now due to chronic, lifestyle-related, and preventable illnesses. We both knew from first-hand experience that increasing access to holistic health would help. And so we set out to do just that. Today, I’m so incredibly proud and excited to say that Kensho is beginning to fulfill that vision of ours. We’ve built the first platform that makes holistic health easy by hand-picking a community of expert providers, forging a partnership with the world’s leading scientific publisher, and building a product that takes away the guesswork. Check us out @ kenshohealth.com and feel free to reach out to me via email if you have any questions/comments: danny@kenshohealth.com ~Danny Co-Founder + COO, Kenshō Health
Hunter
To this day, holistic health is still a pretty opaque area of personal services. I'm super excited to see how Kensho will make holistic health more accessible to all of us.
Maker
Excited to see how this much needed product can change the healthcare market for the better!
A brilliant and much needed resource! Kensho empowers people to design a holistic approach to their health—from vetted practitioners to researched education/knowledge to enable people to make their own decisions in a new and sometimes overwhelming space. So inspired by what the incredible co-founders @dasteine & @krista_berlincourt have built with Kensho!