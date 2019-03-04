Karmabot Forever
A bot that helps you build better people culture
Karmabot is a chat bot for better people culture and performance tracking: type '@user++' to give 1 karma. Applied to business chats the upvoting data provides valuable insights on team dynamics: good vibes for the team and performance reports for the managers
Reviews
- Pros:
At last a free plan we can use!Cons:
I wish free plan would have more features =(
Thanks for the update. It's great to see you're growing.Laptobility has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Stas KuleshMaker@stas_kulesh · Creative Director @ Karmabot.chat
Hi again! Karmabot is a chat bot for better people culture and performance tracking on Slack, MS Teams and Telegram. We utilise the universally accepted '++' in-chat command upvoting. A concept very similar to Reddit karma: anyone can upvote anyone on chat. Applied to business chats the upvoting data provides valuable insights on team dynamics. Good vibes for the team and performance reports for the managers. Ultimately, we wish to make '++' the universally accepted symbol for recognition and appreciation online. Anyone should be able to send karma via chats, emails, Twitter, Trello, you name it. Analyzing that data will allow businesses to better understand their teams. A proper tool for managing workforce in a new global remote economy. Originally, Karmabot was an internal tool we've built for our own digital studio Sliday.com (team of 24+ people, most remote). Then after the successful Product Hunt launch, we discovered that other people wished to use it. Recently, we graduated from YC SUS 2018 and got 5x increase of MRR and drastically reduced immediate churn. We simplified the product and launching freemium model (as suggested by YC advisors!) Please see some up-to-date data below: Karmabot Slack: - 1,507 (+1.8%) teams. Slow organic growth. - Did security policy checkup. - Security: moving to protected Google hosting. - Tracking hyper-active users (gave/received karma in the last 30 days): 5,340 (+12%) - Lifetime value (average revenue per customer before they churn): $207.20 (-15%) - 677 teams on trial - 3.28% conversion rate for the last 1000 registered teams. - 57 (+3) paying teams - 1 enterprise yearly contract signed and paid for! - 2 enterprise accounts about to convert. 1 deals are really close: ~$10k per year each - Average new teams per month: 110 (+1%) - Connected with another advisor from Pioneer. - Wireframing NPS feature, prototyping internally. - Testing importing tool for Discord and HipChat teams - Emphasizing ‘Values’ feature: improving visualisation and values management - Performance report – new designs - Sorted out stale teams with old plans. Switched them all to the latest plan. - TODO: Automate tests using Steno - TODO: Launch Karmabot at Product Hunt Karmabot MS: - 3,223 (+3.8%) teams, 30,156 users (+2.6%) - Paying teams: 14 (+2) - Working on Freemium pricing model - TODO: Design: merge excessive tabs Karmabot Telegram: - 235 teams (+4%) - TODO: code review Tracking this at IndieHackers and Pioneer: http://indiehackers.com/product/...
Lee Evermore@prrpico · SUDWA / PRRP
Did the Telegram one update?
Stas KuleshMaker@stas_kulesh · Creative Director @ Karmabot.chat
@prrpico That one always was free :) Slack is the main focus at the moment. Thanks for asking!
Lee Evermore@prrpico · SUDWA / PRRP
@stas_kulesh I don't use slack but 90% of business is on TG. AAAAAND NANOKARMA don't have all the features. I wanna get em. Second note: I THINK IM SHUTTING IT DOWN AT LEAST ONCE A WEEK OVER NIGHT. I GOT nearly 1000 people in my team, like 12 rooms or more and I try to add it under me in every room I go in (thousands). I'm ATTEMPTING to establish it as a word United singular Reputation System. I LOVE IT HOW can I help you? 🎭 #SUDWA
