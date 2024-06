Expo 2,028 upvotes

Expo & EAS are a developer's dream! Their seamless React Native deployment saves me a massive headache so I can laser-focus on building an awesome product. Expo makes mobile dev a breeze!

Supabase 8,925 upvotes

The rock-solid, reliable backend with stellar auth, database, and realtime APIs - the backbone powering our app!

Vercel 635 upvotes

Just like Expo, Vercel & Next.js are the ultimate web game-changers! It lets me focus on development and ship features faster.