Kann for Android
Learn Japanese Vocabulary you care about!
Upvote 88
Kann is a Japanese vocabulary learning app, we launched the iOS version in November and now the Android version is available!
Android
Education
Languages
About this launch
Learn Japanese Vocabulary you care about!
88
8
Day Rank
Week Rank
Kann for Android by
was hunted by
Anatole Ambroise Oïshi Ayadi
Android
Education
Languages
Made by
Anatole Ambroise Oïshi Ayadi
. Featured on February 14th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Kann for Android's first launch.