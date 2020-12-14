discussion
Artem Adams
Maker
Creator of Kanji Time
Hey there 👋, I'm Artem and the creator of my first independent app on the App Store. It started as a standalone app for the Apple Watch because I think nowadays, knowledge should be anywhere where you are, even on your wrist. Think of it as "wearable education". Immersion is key to succeed in language learning. Now with iOS 14 I decided to extend Kanji Time to all Apple platforms, while expanding this premise. ⌚️ 📱 💻 -Widgets and Complications: repeat words and kanji at glance of your watch or home screen -Fully automatic sync across devices through iCloud -Smart notifications taking your progress into consideration -Ultra fast UI and 2000+ kanji animations, 0 third party dependencies, just 25MB -Smart Repetition System: automatically adjustment word frequency And very important as well: -No registration, no email, no tracking, no ads It is made accessible for all kinds of difficulty levels has more than 10000 words to fit different learning styles. Oh, and for beginner levels it's completely free. If Japanese is not your cup of sencha, I plan to provide other languages with this framework. Therefore any feedback is highly welcome and will help to shape the future of Kanji Time. Let's discuss in the comments!
