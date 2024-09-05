Launches
Kalmia
Simple, fast, FOSS documentation CMS
Introducing Kalmia – a free, open-source documentation tool built for speed and simplicity. With a beautiful UI and AGPLv3 licensing, it’s perfect for both technical and non-technical users. Early stage but ready for feedback!
Launched in
Open Source
Writing
Developer Tools
About this launch
Simple, fast, FOSS Documentation CMS.
Kalmia by
was hunted by
Hayzam Sherif
in
Open Source
,
Writing
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Hayzam Sherif
. Featured on September 6th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Kalmia's first launch.
Upvotes
31
Comments
11
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
