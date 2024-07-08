Launches
Kaleidoscope 5.0

The leading diff and merge app for Mac developers

Spot the differences in text and image files, or folders full of files.

Review changes in seconds with the leading file comparison and merge app. Now with even deeper Git integration, Kaleidoscope lets you compare branches, tags, commits … in a breeze.
About this launch
Kaleidoscope 5.0 by
Kaleidoscope
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Mac, Developer Tools, GitHub. Made by
Christopher P. Atlan
,
Florian Albrecht
and
Michael Ehrmann
. Featured on July 10th, 2024.
Kaleidoscope
is rated 5/5 by 7 users. It first launched on February 16th, 2021.
