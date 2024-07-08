Launches
This is the latest launch from Kaleidoscope
See Kaleidoscope’s 3 previous launches →
Home
Product
Kaleidoscope 5.0
Kaleidoscope 5.0
The leading diff and merge app for Mac developers
Spot the differences in text and image files, or folders full of files.
Review changes in seconds with the leading file comparison and merge app. Now with even deeper Git integration, Kaleidoscope lets you compare branches, tags, commits … in a breeze.
Launched in
Mac
Developer Tools
GitHub
by
Kaleidoscope
About this launch
Kaleidoscope
The leading diff and merge app for developers on the Mac
Kaleidoscope 5.0 by
Kaleidoscope
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Mac
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Christopher P. Atlan
,
Florian Albrecht
and
Michael Ehrmann
. Featured on July 10th, 2024.
Kaleidoscope
is rated
5/5 ★
by 7 users. It first launched on February 16th, 2021.
Upvotes
23
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
