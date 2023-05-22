Get app
Kaleidoscope 2.4
Kaleidoscope 4
Kaleidoscope 4
Spot the differences, merge in seconds
Spot the differences in text and image files, or even folders full of files. Review changes in seconds, with the world's most powerful file comparison and merge app.
Mac
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Kaleidoscope 2.4
About this launch
Kaleidoscope 2.4
World’s most powerful file comparison app
5
reviews
29
followers
Kaleidoscope 4 by
Kaleidoscope 2.4
Chris Messina
Mac
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Christopher P. Atlan
Florian Albrecht
Michael Ehrmann
@monkeydom
Featured on May 25th, 2023.
Kaleidoscope 2.4
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on February 16th, 2021.
