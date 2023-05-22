Get app
Kaleidoscope 4

Spot the differences, merge in seconds

Spot the differences in text and image files, or even folders full of files. Review changes in seconds, with the world's most powerful file comparison and merge app.
Mac
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Kaleidoscope 2.4
Kaleidoscope 2.4
World's most powerful file comparison app
Kaleidoscope 4 by
Kaleidoscope 2.4
was hunted by
Chris Messina
Mac, Software Engineering, Developer Tools. Made by
Christopher P. Atlan
,
Florian Albrecht
,
Michael Ehrmann
and
@monkeydom
. Featured on May 25th, 2023.
Kaleidoscope 2.4
is rated 5/5 by 5 users. It first launched on February 16th, 2021.
