    The first platform to crowdsource AI computation

    Kalavai is a platform made for AI devs and researchers so they can pool resources together and go beyond the limits of the hardware they own. We manage the technical complexity and facilitate distributed AI workloads.
    Hardware
    Developer Tools
    Artificial Intelligence
    About this launch
    Carlos Fernandez Musoles
    Hardware, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence
    Carlos Fernandez Musoles
    Featured on November 14th, 2024.
