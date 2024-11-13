Launches
Kalavai
Kalavai
The first platform to crowdsource AI computation
Kalavai is a platform made for AI devs and researchers so they can pool resources together and go beyond the limits of the hardware they own. We manage the technical complexity and facilitate distributed AI workloads.
Launched in
Hardware
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Kalavai by
Kalavai
was hunted by
Carlos Fernandez Musoles
in
Hardware
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Carlos Fernandez Musoles
. Featured on November 14th, 2024.
Kalavai
is not rated yet. This is Kalavai's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
