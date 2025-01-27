Launches
JustLog.Today!
Keep yourself accountable on your indie projects
Visit
Upvote 58
With JustLog, share your project updates in a clean and professional way. Use Markdown for easy formatting, add a custom domain and logo, and gamify your progress with achievements. Stay accountable, track growth, and share your journey with others.
About this launch
JustLog.Today! by
was hunted by
Jonathan Carletti
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Jonathan Carletti
Featured on January 28th, 2025.
