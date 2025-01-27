Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. JustLog.Today!
JustLog.Today!

JustLog.Today!

Keep yourself accountable on your indie projects
With JustLog, share your project updates in a clean and professional way. Use Markdown for easy formatting, add a custom domain and logo, and gamify your progress with achievements. Stay accountable, track growth, and share your journey with others.
Free Options
Launch tags:
ProductivitySaaSDeveloper Tools

Meet the team

JustLog.Today! gallery image
JustLog.Today! gallery image
JustLog.Today! gallery image
JustLog.Today! gallery image
JustLog.Today! gallery image

Built with

About this launch
JustLog.Today!
JustLog.Today!
Keep yourself accountable on your indie projects.
58
Points
Point chart
2
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
JustLog.Today! by
JustLog.Today!
was hunted by
Jonathan Carletti
in Productivity, SaaS, Developer Tools. Made by
Jonathan Carletti
. Featured on January 28th, 2025.
JustLog.Today!
is not rated yet. This is JustLog.Today!'s first launch.