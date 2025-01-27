JustLog.Today! Keep yourself accountable on your indie projects Visit Upvote 58

With JustLog, share your project updates in a clean and professional way. Use Markdown for easy formatting, add a custom domain and logo, and gamify your progress with achievements. Stay accountable, track growth, and share your journey with others.

Free Options Launch tags: Productivity • SaaS • Developer Tools 10% OFF

