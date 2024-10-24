Launches
JustLearn
JustLearn
The TikTok For Learners, but Better.
JustLearn it's an educational scrolling app that aims to replace your wasted time with a fast, engaging an professional opportunity of learning trough videos, questions, quizzes, and engaging courses.
Launched in
Productivity
Education
Online Learning
by
JustLearn
About this launch
JustLearn
The TikTok For Learners, but Better.
JustLearn by
JustLearn
was hunted by
alberto ravasini
in
Productivity
,
Education
,
Online Learning
. Made by
alberto ravasini
. Featured on October 27th, 2024.
JustLearn
is not rated yet. This is JustLearn's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
