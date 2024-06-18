Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
JustDeploy
JustDeploy
Deploy to your server in minutes, not weeks for as low as $4
Visit
Upvote 6
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Launch from your machine to your VPS for as little as $4 with our automation template. Experience complete freedom and cost control from development to production. Scale as you grow!
Launched in
SaaS
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
by
JustDeploy
Fireberry
Ad
Free forever crm for startups
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
JustDeploy
Deploy to your server in minutes, not weeks for as low as $4
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
JustDeploy by
JustDeploy
was hunted by
Marcos Placona
in
SaaS
,
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Marcos Placona
. Featured on June 19th, 2024.
JustDeploy
is not rated yet. This is JustDeploy's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report