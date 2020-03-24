Discussion
12 Reviews
Ron Fybish
Maker
Hey Product Hunt Community 🖐🚀 My name is Ron Fybish and I'm a computer science student & junior web developer 💻 Recently, I got involved and learned more about this awesome community. I have then realized how Inspiring and empowering building these tools can be. As part of my journey as a junior developer, I decided that I want to build a completely free tool that would add value to our community. I've spent a decent amount of time building it and I'm constantly improving it. So... welcome to Just Sign 😊✍️ Through Just-Sign, you can do the following: 💌Instantly Create and customize your free email signature. 📈 Increase your brand awareness by creating a cool email signature. I hope you enjoy this tool and please let me know any feedback you may have!🙏
One of the excellent tools I've encountered, it's definitely hard to get such a high level tool. I would definitely recommend to my colleagues
@eliran_maman Thanks so much I appreciate it !
Great product! Very simple and intuitive to use.
@ido_golan_dj_ido_golan_ Thanks !
Cool and easy to use tool ! I created a signature very quickly and embedded it in my email account
@eden_barhum Thank you so much Eden I am glad to hear !
Excellent product ! Very good