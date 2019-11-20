Just In Time Feedback by Fellow

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Aydin Mirzaee
Maker
Hiring
Hi Product Hunt, I’m Aydin – CEO @ Fellow.app 👋 Our team has been working on an exciting new feature over the last month and I’m so excited to finally share it with you. We created Fellow.app with the mission to help managers become great leaders – through meaningful one-on-ones, effective team meetings, and ongoing feedback. Today, we’re launching just-in-time feedback 💻 , which will allow teams to exchange feedback about the work they do, the meetings they organize, and more! Use Fellow’s feedback feature to: > Give and get feedback as work happens, not only at certain times of the year… > Get smart suggestions to know who and when to ask for feedback. > Browse Fellow’s suggested templates to get actionable and valuable feedback. > See a collection of historical feedback, easily accessible during your one-on-ones. > Respond to feedback requests right from messaging apps like Slack. 👩💻👨💻 Who’s currently on Fellow? Thousands of users at companies like Shopify, Keep Truckin, SurveyMonkey, Vidyard, and more. 🙏 We’d love to hear your feedback We’re excited to work with the ProductHunt community to get more feedback on this new feature and continue making Fellow the best app for managers and their teams. Looking forward to hearing your thoughts!
Upvote (6)Share
Looks good! How does it compare to Matter app?
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
Hiring
@farbodsaraf Thanks for the question! Our focus is more around feedback about "work" - i.e. you just finished a project, or you just had a meeting - it's more about just in time feedback about specific topics that happen in real time. If you also use Fellow's One-on-One meetings feature, all this feedback can easily be referenced in the context of those discussions - which can be super helpful.
Upvote (6)Share
@aydin_mirzaee Great! Going to give it a shot.
UpvoteShare