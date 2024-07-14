Launches
This is the latest launch from Jupitrr
See Jupitrr’s 2 previous launches →
Jupitrr AI
Auto-generate B-roll visuals for content marketing videos
Jupitrr AI auto-generates B-roll visuals, such as stock videos, Google Images, GIFs, animated subtitles and more, for content marketing videos. 10x faster for content creators to edit videos. ✨
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Social media marketing
Video
by
Jupitrr
✨ AI video maker that generates B-rolls for creators' videos
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
. Made by
Lakshya Singh
,
Harris Cheng
,
Jerome Tse
,
Tsz Hoi Lee
and
Aviral Singh
Featured on August 12th, 2024.
Jupitrr
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 62 users. It first launched on November 30th, 2021.
