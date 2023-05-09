Products
Juphy 3.0
Data-driven sales and support platform for social channels
Unify social conversations, identify potential buyers, and sell via personalized messaging 🛒 Useful for e-commerce businesses that directly sell on social channels 🌟 Ideal for sales, marketing, and customer support teams
Launched in
Sales
Social Media
E-Commerce
by
Juphy
Juphy
Unified Inbox For Support Teams
Juphy 3.0 by
Juphy
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Sales
,
Social Media
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Alara Eren
,
Osman Erdi Balcıoğlu
,
Elif Öztuna
,
Eyüp İbişoğlu
and
Cem Bingöl
. Featured on May 10th, 2023.
Juphy
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 178 users. It first launched on April 28th, 2021.
