Juphy 3.0

Data-driven sales and support platform for social channels

Unify social conversations, identify potential buyers, and sell via personalized messaging 🛒 Useful for e-commerce businesses that directly sell on social channels 🌟 Ideal for sales, marketing, and customer support teams
Launched in
Sales
Social Media
E-Commerce
 by
Juphy
Juphy 3.0 by
Juphy
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Sales, Social Media, E-Commerce. Made by
Alara Eren
,
Osman Erdi Balcıoğlu
,
Elif Öztuna
,
Eyüp İbişoğlu
and
Cem Bingöl
. Featured on May 10th, 2023.
Juphy
is rated 4.8/5 by 178 users. It first launched on April 28th, 2021.
40
48
-
-