Maker
Vishnu V
Independent artists and creators have a very complex system right now to make money off their talents and grow their following. Especially in a country like India, there are a lot of artists and creators that have yet to find a product that can help them pursue their creative careers. Joynt makes it very easy for a creator to start building a tribe around them. It takes less than two minutes to set up a club and start growing.
Maker
Hello PH! We're launching Joynt in open beta today. The goal is to celebrate independent Micro Creators and provide them a platform to easily monetize and build on their creative skills and grow a true following. There is a clear vision in our heads for Joynt which we are working towards, but you got to start somewhere. Joynt is a platform that independent artists and creators can use to generate a steady income and make a true fan following rather than working day and night to learn social media marketing and building followers that finally amounts to nothing. Joynt lets you create a paid subscription business as easy as creating a chat group. We are working on adding Analytics and further settings to give more power to the creators. Currently we have around 10 creators running their clubs on this beta. Let us know what you think, Joynt Team
Maker
Here is small explainer video of the product : https://youtu.be/q1ZDRf06sZc
With huge volumes of media content flooding the social media platforms, it has been a huge problem for the small and part-time creators to find their target audience and there are no direct platforms for them to monetize their content. This is an awesome platform for creators to engage directly with their audience and easily monetize their content.