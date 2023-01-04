Products
Journal App
Ranked #6 for today
Journal App
A beautiful journal app for macOS
Journal is a beautiful, minimalist, and non-intrusive macOS app for your journals and notes. It puts you right into the flow of writing, is privacy-first, supports Markdown, and works offline too!
Launched in
Mac
,
Writing
,
Tech
by
Journal App
Mayfair
About this launch
Journal App
A beautiful journal app for macOS
0
reviews
144
followers
Follow for updates
Journal App by
Journal App
was hunted by
Jarek Ceborski
in
Mac
,
Writing
,
Tech
. Made by
Jarek Ceborski
. Featured on January 10th, 2023.
Journal App
is not rated yet. This is Journal App's first launch.
Upvotes
55
Comments
15
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#23
