  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Journal App
Journal App
Ranked #6 for today

Journal App

A beautiful journal app for macOS

Free Options
Journal is a beautiful, minimalist, and non-intrusive macOS app for your journals and notes. It puts you right into the flow of writing, is privacy-first, supports Markdown, and works offline too!
Launched in Mac, Writing, Tech by
Journal App
Mayfair
Mayfair
The 4.02% APY cash account for businesses.
About this launch
0
reviews
144
followers
was hunted by
Jarek Ceborski
in Mac, Writing, Tech. Made by
Jarek Ceborski
. Featured on January 10th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Journal App's first launch.
Upvotes
55
Vote chart
Comments
15
Vote chart
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#23