Nathan Baschez
Congrats @samiur1204 and co!! Got a chance to play with the new Journal a few days ago and I’m super impressed with how easy it was to start collecting links and notes and create something that I’d be excited to share! I've got something fun coming out soon with Journal for Divinations, my newsletter. Also think their focus on the individual’s productivity will be really helpful for a lot of creative people. Find out more about that here: https://blog.usejournal.com/intr...
Thanks for hunting us @nbashaw! Hey Product Hunters! 👋 Today, I’m proud to launch Journal 2.0 for Desktop: the productivity tool that helps you make space to breathe, think and create. Modern productivity tools are built to support teams, not individuals. We don’t think that should be the case. That’s why we’re building Journal to empower you the individual, to encourage your creative process, and support your well being along the way. Journal will: - Give you peace of mind knowing that all your content is in one easily accessible place. - Be considerate of your mental health. - Be your simple organization system that appreciates imperfection, and offers as much support as you need. - Help you turn messy ideas into beautiful projects that you’re proud to share with friends, co-workers, and the public. - Focus on you first, not just your team at work, and help you bring your personal and professional projects to life. Whether you’re celebrating deserving people in your industry, designing the WFH setup of your dreams, or launching your app on Product Hunt 😻, Journal will help you bring meaningful projects to life. It’s a productivity tool that gives you space to organize all your ideas so that you can keep your projects moving forward and your head clear. Here’s how it can help you: ☁️ Make a Space for every project. Spaces make it easy to organize, share, and collaborate on any topic or project. Examples: - Celebrating Black Creators in Tech: https://usejournal.com/app/space... - Trip to Yellowstone and Jackson Hole: https://usejournal.com/app/space... - Journal 2.0 Launch Scratchpad: https://usejournal.com/app/space... - WFH Setups: https://usejournal.com/app/space... 💡 Keep your inspiration flowing. When you see something you want to remember, instantly save it to Journal and organize it later. Anytime you feel a thought bouncing around your head, write it down. 🧠 Leave no idea behind. When your notes and links and files and emails are all over the place, there’s no need to worry. Inbox: Use your Inbox to quickly organize relevant content into your Spaces. Search: Get back to everything you save in Journal. with a quick search. Integrations: Connect apps like Gmail, Drive, and Slack, to find and add content from all your apps. 🧘♂️ Reclaim mental space When you feel like time is flying by, take a moment to slow down. Reclaim mental space by pressing “Pause” once in a while. In the rare case we send you a notification, you can trust that it will include useful content. 🙌 Share your spaces for the world to see. Spaces can be private, shared with select people, or made public for everyone. When you create something useful, share it with others! If you’re excited by our mission or think Journal can help you bring your projects to life, join our community. We’d love for you to try Journal and tell us how we can make it better. Nothing would make us happier than giving you some space to breathe, think and create.
Been using Journal since March and I'm impressed by how easy to use, congrats @samiur1204 and team!
🎉 Big congratulations to you @samiur1204 & the journal team! I've been using Journal for a little over 2 months while building LearnStash.com and it's quickly become my main way of saving and organizing the crazy amount of personal development resources I find on a daily basis. I love that with the chrome and safari extensions + iOS flight test app, I'm able to save everything I'm finding with ease. And then when I'm ready to review everything I've saved, it reminds to me organize my inbox. So helpful! We'll definitely be featuring this in our productivity apps & tools collection when we launch in a few weeks. 💙 Emilio from Learn Stash
