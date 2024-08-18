Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
jotnoted.
jotnoted.
Minimalistic notes with sketches editor
Visit
Upvote 40
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Create notes along with sketches, mockups, or architectural drawings. Keep it simple and clean.
Launched in
Web App
Productivity
Notes
by
jotnoted.
Interactive
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
jotnoted.
Minimalistic notes with sketches editor
0
reviews
38
followers
Follow for updates
jotnoted. by
jotnoted.
was hunted by
Rita R
in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
Notes
. Made by
Rita R
. Featured on August 19th, 2024.
jotnoted.
is not rated yet. This is jotnoted.'s first launch.
Upvotes
40
Comments
18
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report