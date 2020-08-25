JotForm Smart PDF Forms
Turn your PDFs into powerful online forms
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
6 Reviews
Aytekin
Maker
Hey Product Hunters 😊 @robjama , thank you for hunting us! This month we’re excited to announce JotForm Smart PDF Forms — an easier way to fill out PDF forms on any device. In a single click, you can convert your existing PDF forms into online forms, giving you access to powerful features like e-signatures, conditional logic, and 100+ app integrations. You can even convert each form submission back into the original PDF format, so you won’t have to compromise your PDF design! Not only does this speed up the way you collect consent forms, waivers, registration forms, and more, but it also reduces messy paperwork, keeps form responses organized online, and improves the form-filling experience for your customers. Feel free to let us know what you think in the comments below. We value your feedback!
Upvote (5)Share