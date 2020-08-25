  1. Home
  2.  → JotForm Smart PDF Forms

JotForm Smart PDF Forms

Turn your PDFs into powerful online forms

#1 Product of the DayToday
Tired of waiting for clients to print, fill out, scan, and send your PDF forms manually? Get responses instantly with JotForm Smart PDF Forms. Turn your PDFs into advanced online forms that provide a seamless form-filling experience from any device.
Webinar: How to use JotForm Smart PDF Forms | The JotForm BlogGet the most out of JotForm Smart PDF Forms! We're excited to bring you this new tool and transform the way you approach fillable PDFs. To help you get started, we're hosting a webinar to show you everything you need to know to master the basics of JotForm Smart PDF Forms. In this day and age ...
Announcing JotForm Smart PDF FormsPDF forms are a bore and a chore. Regardless of whether you're creating or filling out a PDF, it's not hard to feel like you're wasting time on something that shouldn't be so difficult. Although standard PDFs allow you to create a professional-looking form that can be shared online, these for...
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
6 Reviews5.0/5
Aytekin
Maker
Hey Product Hunters 😊 @robjama , thank you for hunting us! This month we’re excited to announce JotForm Smart PDF Forms — an easier way to fill out PDF forms on any device. In a single click, you can convert your existing PDF forms into online forms, giving you access to powerful features like e-signatures, conditional logic, and 100+ app integrations. You can even convert each form submission back into the original PDF format, so you won’t have to compromise your PDF design! Not only does this speed up the way you collect consent forms, waivers, registration forms, and more, but it also reduces messy paperwork, keeps form responses organized online, and improves the form-filling experience for your customers. Feel free to let us know what you think in the comments below. We value your feedback!
Upvote (5)Share