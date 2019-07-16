JotForm + Slack Integration
JotForm meets Slack for ultimate collaboration tool
#2 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Maker
Aytekin
We’re so excited to announce JotForm’s integration with Slack. The idea behind it is simple. We wanted JotForm users to get form responses delivered to the communication channel they use most. Now teams using Slack have a fluid way to get notified, discuss, and act upon new information sent through forms the moment it happens. This is going to be an enormous help teams working in sales, customer support, design, marketing, and more. We hope you enjoy the integration, and I welcome any feedback or questions you have!
Upvote (10)Share