JotForm + Slack Integration

JotForm meets Slack for ultimate collaboration tool

Integrate JotForm with Slack to automatically send form submissions to Slack channels or DMs. Work collaboratively with coworkers to generate leads, handle customer inquiries, process orders, and more.
How JotForm + Slack gives a big dog bed maker a leg up | The JotForm BlogEric Shannon wasn't exactly the biggest fan of dogs while he was growing up. In fact, he would go the extra mile just to avoid even the smallest or friendliest ones, from shih tzus to golden retrievers. That all changed in 2004 when Shannon, then 27, made a trip to Cape May, New Jersey, and met ...
Get form responses in a flash with our new Slack integration | The JotForm BlogWant to work easier? We have a solution for you. 😏 Our latest integration for collaboration tool Slack helps teams work more efficiently, maintain better communication, and create a seamless workflow. When teams integrate JotForm and Slack, form responses are sent directly to a Slack channel or teammate, ensuring that the right people get notified instantly with zero lag time.
We’re so excited to announce JotForm’s integration with Slack. The idea behind it is simple. We wanted JotForm users to get form responses delivered to the communication channel they use most. Now teams using Slack have a fluid way to get notified, discuss, and act upon new information sent through forms the moment it happens. This is going to be an enormous help teams working in sales, customer support, design, marketing, and more. We hope you enjoy the integration, and I welcome any feedback or questions you have!
