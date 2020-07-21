JotForm Report Builder
Aytekin
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! @meseali , thank you for hunting us! Today, we’re excited to announce JotForm Report Builder — a powerful reporting feature that’s a year in the making! You can automatically turn your survey, poll, feedback, or order form data into stunning charts and tables that are easy to analyze, present, and share with others. Just like our Form Builder and PDF Editor, JotForm Report Builder gives you full control over the look of your reports. You can add your logo and choose a color palette that reflects your brand, use different icons and chart options to show off your data in a unique way, and turn on data filters to gain important insights. Since you don’t want just anyone to access your form data, we offer multiple options to enhance your privacy — including options to share reports with company members only or to add expiration dates for your live reports. If you’d like to make your data public, you can embed a live report in your website that automatically updates as new form data comes in. Let us know what you think in the comments below. Thank you for your feedback!
Hunter
@aytekintank Excited to use this to create customer feedback reports and share them with my colleagues. Looks sharp, too! I especially like the live reporting feature that updates reports automatically when new form submissions come through. Keep up the good work guys 💪
