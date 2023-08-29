Products
Jotform for Salesforce
Jotform for Salesforce
Powerful forms, masterfully integrated with Salesforce
Build powerful forms to collect lead information and update records in Salesforce automatically. With Jotform for Salesforce, you can create custom forms in minutes — perfect for streamlining your data-collection workflow.
Productivity
Tech
No-Code
Jotform
Jotform
Easy-to-use online form builder for every business
485
reviews
770
followers
Jotform
Ali Mese
Productivity
Tech
No-Code
Aytekin
. Featured on September 5th, 2023.
Jotform
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 366 users. It first launched on November 19th, 2014.
Upvotes
7
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
