This is the latest launch from Jotform
See Jotform’s 30 previous launches →
Home
Product
Jotform for Microsoft Teams
Jotform for Microsoft Teams
Send form submissions to Teams automatically
Want to boost collaboration and efficiency? Jotform’s free Microsoft Teams integration sends new form submissions to your Microsoft Teams channels automatically — keeping your team in the loop with no extra work required.
Launched in
Productivity
Tech
No-Code
by
Jotform
Jotform
Easy-to-use online form builder for every business
Jotform for Microsoft Teams by
Jotform
was hunted by
Aytekin
in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
No-Code
. Made by
Aytekin
. Featured on August 20th, 2024.
Jotform
is rated
5/5 ★
by 373 users. It first launched on November 19th, 2014.
Upvotes
9
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
