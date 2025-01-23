Launches
Jotform for Canva
This is a launch from Jotform
See 32 previous launches
Jotform for Canva
Create Powerful Forms for Canva
Create custom forms and add them to your Canva designs. Choose from 10,000+ free templates to collect data, e-signatures, payments, and more without any coding. Save time with automated approvals and conditional logic.
Jotform for Canva by
Jotform
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Design Tools
,
Marketing
,
No-Code
. Made by
Aytekin
. Featured on January 28th, 2025.
Jotform
is rated
5/5 ★
by 374 users. It first launched on November 19th, 2014.