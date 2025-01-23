This is a launch from Jotform See 32 previous launches

Jotform for Canva Create Powerful Forms for Canva Visit Upvote 58

Create custom forms and add them to your Canva designs. Choose from 10,000+ free templates to collect data, e-signatures, payments, and more without any coding. Save time with automated approvals and conditional logic.

Meet the team Show more Show more

Built with Show more Show more