Jotform for Canva

Create Powerful Forms for Canva
Create custom forms and add them to your Canva designs. Choose from 10,000+ free templates to collect data, e-signatures, payments, and more without any coding. Save time with automated approvals and conditional logic.
About this launch
Jotform
Jotform
Easy-to-use online form builder for every business
. Featured on January 28th, 2025.
It first launched on November 19th, 2014.