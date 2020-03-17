JotForm Assign Forms
Construction companies, bars, restaurants, electricians, and field workers all enjoy our sleek interface and easy drag-and-drop customization tool. But there wasn’t a way for business owners and managers to securely assign forms to employees — until now. What started as a feature of JotForm Mobile Forms, now turned into a complete solution available on Web, iOS and Android. Assign Forms lets you grant form access to specific members of your team, eliminating the need for back-and-forth emails and long wait times for responses. But don’t worry — you’ll still have full control over your forms and data. You can change permission settings at any time, making it easier to track and monitor form activity. Now you and your colleagues can work together by collecting and submitting data on the same forms — it’s the future of form sharing.🚀
