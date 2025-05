This is a launch from Jotform See 35 previous launches

Jotform AI Agents for Shopify AI chatbot for Shopify for higher sales via fast support Visit Upvote 77

Jotform AI Agents for Shopify lets you add an AI-powered chatbot to your store — no code needed. It connects directly to your store’s data to answer customer questions, show order status, recommend products, and even trigger forms.

Meet the team Show more Show more