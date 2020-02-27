JOI: Mindful Mood Tracker
Journal your emotions to start a happy journey of self-care
Aleksandr Lanin
Maker
Hi PH! 🐱👓 Have you ever tried tracking your mood? It doesn't matter whether you have been diagnosed with a mood disorder, or not. Keeping a mood journal is a good habit to adopt on the way to a more stable and happy life. 🙌 JOI is a perfect tool for keeping a mood journal in a simple and funny way. Especially if you are not a bullet journalist and don’t have time to keep a mood tracker by hand, carefully drawing flourishes with colorful pens. 🌸 How is it different from other mood trackers out there❓ Personally, I don't like the popular versions of the similar apps as they are too comlicated. The key goal of a mood tracker is..you know to track your mood, that's it. You do not need all these extra features. So how does JOI work? 💁♂️ 1. Choose the day to add your mood. It’s not a big deal if you forgot to add your mood yesterday, you can get back and analyze your past days anytime. 📆 2. Choose from various emojis the one that depicts your mood most accurately.😸😾😿😻 3. Analyze your mood by describing it in a few words, answering a couple of questions to make understand what affects your mood and how you can get the best of it. 📝 4. Choose activities and the weather of the day to identify the impact of those on your mood. ☔🌈🌞 5. Statistics show an overview of your notes so you can analyze how consistent you are in keeping the mood journal, how many good and bad days you had and the top of your activities. 📊 Lead a healthy, productive and happy life. EnJOI it! 🌟 I am happy to provide a promocode to use all extra features for you for free durung 1 year! Leave your email or twitter below and I'll send you one! 💖 I will appreciate any feedback and am open to a discussion!
