Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Qureos
See Qureos’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Job Description Generator by Qureos
Job Description Generator by Qureos
Right candidate, every time.
Visit
Upvote 10
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Create tailored JDs to match with the right talent.
Launched in
Hiring
SaaS
Human Resources
by
Qureos
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Qureos
Accelerating 100M Careers!
6
reviews
22
followers
Follow for updates
Job Description Generator by Qureos by
Qureos
was hunted by
Saqib Sarwar
in
Hiring
,
SaaS
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Alexander Epure
and
Anique Thaplawala
. Featured on April 19th, 2023.
Qureos
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 6 users. It first launched on March 13th, 2023.
Upvotes
10
Comments
2
Day rank
#41
Week rank
#166
Report