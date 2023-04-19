Products
This is the latest launch from Qureos
See Qureos’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Job Description Generator by Qureos
Job Description Generator by Qureos

Job Description Generator by Qureos

Right candidate, every time.

Free
Embed
Create tailored JDs to match with the right talent.
Launched in
Hiring
SaaS
Human Resources
 by
Qureos
About this launch
Qureos
QureosAccelerating 100M Careers!
6reviews
22
followers
Job Description Generator by Qureos by
Qureos
was hunted by
Saqib Sarwar
in Hiring, SaaS, Human Resources. Made by
Alexander Epure
and
Anique Thaplawala
. Featured on April 19th, 2023.
Qureos
is rated 4.7/5 by 6 users. It first launched on March 13th, 2023.
Upvotes
10
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#41
Week rank
#166