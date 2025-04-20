Subscribe
  3. Jasmine Energy
This is a launch from Jasmine Energy
Claim solar incentives with AI
Jasmine automates Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) management for residential and commercial solar. Our AI handles registration, reporting, and REC sales—so solar owners can earn passive income for clean energy with just a few clicks.
Free
Artificial IntelligenceClimate Tech

Realtime climate asset trading
Jasmine Energy by
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in Artificial Intelligence, Climate Tech. Made by
Matt Mayberry
,
T. Dalton Combs
,
Nathalie Capati
,
Vince Enachescu
and
Arvin Ansari
. Featured on April 22nd, 2025.
is rated 4.9/5 by 7 users. It first launched on September 1st, 2022.