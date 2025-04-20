Launches
Jasmine Energy
This is a launch from Jasmine Energy
See 2 previous launches
Jasmine Energy
Claim solar incentives with AI
Jasmine automates Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) management for residential and commercial solar. Our AI handles registration, reporting, and REC sales—so solar owners can earn passive income for clean energy with just a few clicks.
Artificial Intelligence
Climate Tech
Jasmine Energy
Realtime climate asset trading
4.86 out of 5.0
Jasmine Energy by
Jasmine Energy
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Climate Tech
. Made by
Matt Mayberry
,
T. Dalton Combs
,
Nathalie Capati
,
Vince Enachescu
and
Arvin Ansari
. Featured on April 22nd, 2025.
Jasmine Energy
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 7 users. It first launched on September 1st, 2022.