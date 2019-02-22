Log InSign up
JapaneseTab

Learn Japanese with every new tab

Features

- 1800+ words

- Romaji so you can learn the pronounciation

- Includes kanji, hiragana and katakana translations

- Customize the background colour with 8 Japanese colour swatches

Check us out:

Me (Developer): https://github.com/Anupya/

Michelle (Design): http://bit.ly/michellegao

Anupya PamidimukkalaMaker@anupya · Developer Co-op @BMO
Konnichiwa ProductHunt ~ I am currently learning Japanese and wanted an extension like this. So why not make it myself, right? I'm a 3rd year Computer Science student at University of Waterloo and I'm passionate about web + mobile development and AI. If you have any suggestions/feedback, do not hesitate to leave them in the comments below. Sayounara! Anupya
