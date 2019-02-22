JapaneseTab

Features
- 1800+ words
- Romaji so you can learn the pronounciation
- Includes kanji, hiragana and katakana translations
- Customize the background colour with 8 Japanese colour swatches
Anupya PamidimukkalaMaker@anupya · Developer Co-op @BMO
Konnichiwa ProductHunt ~ I am currently learning Japanese and wanted an extension like this. So why not make it myself, right? I'm a 3rd year Computer Science student at University of Waterloo and I'm passionate about web + mobile development and AI. If you have any suggestions/feedback, do not hesitate to leave them in the comments below. Sayounara! Anupya
